Teva, Allergan reach $161.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia

The agreement is the largest state-negotiated settlement in West Virginia history, and consists of $134 million in cash plus the contribution of drugs used to treat opioid overdoses, Morrisey said.

"This is a great day for West Virginia," Morrisey said at a press conference.

The settlement ended a trial that had been proceeding for two months in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

The companies did not admit wrongdoing in making the settlement.

Teva will pay $83 million in cash, as well as a 10-year supply of Narcan, a drug used to stop opioid overdoses, which the state valued at $27 million.

