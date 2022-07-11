Teva's parent should be restored to New York opioid case, state attorney general says

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general
said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd should be
restored to litigation over its alleged role in fueling an
opioid crisis in the state, accusing the Israeli-based company
of lying to evade accountability.
Attorney General Letitia James said Teva falsely swore it
had no role in the American opioids business overseen by its
Teva Pharmaceuticals USA unit when it was actually a "primary
decision maker," and used shell companies to transfer
"significant funds" into offshore accounts it controlled.
"This new evidence shows an even greater disregard for the
pain and destruction that this company fueled," James said in a
statement.
Teva did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
On Dec. 30, a jury in New York's Suffolk County found that
Teva's U.S. unit violated state public nuisance laws in
contributing to the opioid crisis. The court had previously
excused the parent company from the case.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Louise
Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)