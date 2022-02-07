Tevogen Bio Accelerates Growth With New Corporate Hub to Accommodate its Expanding Operations

Tevogen Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in developing cell and gene therapies in oncology and viral infections, today announces opening of its new corporate office at 15 Independence Boulevard, Warren, New Jersey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005866/en/

Tevogen Bio new corporate hub, Warren NJ (Photo: Business Wire)

The facility, located in New Jersey’s biotech corridor, will serve as the company’s central location for corporate operations and was selected after thorough countrywide market research. Proximity to biopharma service providers in the area, mature medical innovation ecosystem and access to the specialized talent pool within commutable distance from this location will support the company’s expected rapid expansion in cell and gene therapy business.

Tevogen CEO Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H., said, “Our corporate hub represents an important operational next step to best strategically support the diversification and expansion of our portfolio of T cell immunotherapies.” Within 18 months of inception, the company has invented and secured several US patents, moved its lead product from discovery to clinical trial, and achieved manufacturing readiness. “This rapid progress directly contributed to cost efficiency and is a testament to the business prudence of our leadership. We believe this agile, cost-efficient and population centric business model along with disruptive science are critical to succeed in the post pandemic world,” Saadi added.

About Tevogen’s T cell Technology, Investigational COVID-19 Therapy and Pipeline Targets

Tevogen’s off-the-shelf allogeneic T cell technology overcomes the primary barriers to the broad application of personalized T cell therapies: potency, purity, production-at-scale, and patient-pairing. Tevogen’s current intellectual property portfolio includes several disruptive cell and gene therapy platforms which are internally invented and solely owned by the company. These breakthrough innovations open the vast and unprecedented potential of developing personalized immunotherapies for large patient populations impacted by common cancers and viral infections.

The company’s lead product, TVGN-489 is currently in clinical trials for high-risk patients at Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia. Tevogen recently announced it has completed dosing of the second cohort of patients in the proof-of- concept clinical trial of TVGN-489, marking the midway point of the trial’s planned four dosing levels. Trial details and recruitment information are available at Clinical Trials - Tevogen.

TVGN-489 is a highly purified, SARS-CoV-2-specific cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocyte (CTL) product, which is designed to detect targets spread across the entire viral genome. These targeted CTLs are designed to recognize and kill off virally infected cells, hopefully allowing the body to replace them with healthy, uninfected cells. TVGN-489 demonstrated strong activity against SARS-CoV-2 targets in preclinical studies.

The company also recently announced its intention to study its proprietary off-the-shelf T cell technology to develop therapeutic solutions for multiple sclerosis (MS) by developing Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) specific CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of distinguished scientists and highly experienced biopharmaceutical leaders who have successfully developed and commercialized multiple franchises. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized immunotherapies are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation in the post-pandemic world.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Tevogen Bio™ Inc.’s (the “Company”) development and patient access of its innovations in infectious diseases and oncology. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of factors which involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. In any forward-looking statement in which the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. These factors include results of current or pending clinical trials, risks associated with intellectual property protection, financial projections, sales, pricing and actions by the FDA/EMA. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or any of the information in this release, or provide additional information, and expressly disclaims any and all liability and make no representations or warranties in connection herewith or with respect to any omissions herefrom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005866/en/