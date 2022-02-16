Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas AG sues over U.S. airport and airplane mask mandate

02/16/2022 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over a government mandate requiring that masks be worn at U.S. airports and on airplanes and other transit modes.

Paxton and U.S. Representative Beth Van Duyne jointly filed a lawsuit challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transit mask rules, which have been in place since February 2021. The current mask requirements are set to expire on March 18, though they previously have been extended several times.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pSarah Palin jurors received push notifications judge would dismiss case -court filing
RE
03:21pRussian aircraft came close to U.S. military planes over Mediterranean -Pentagon
RE
03:13pArbery killer shared racist messages, white supremacist song with friends
RE
03:10pMorgan Stanley's role in Archegos collapse sped up block trade probes - Bloomberg News
RE
03:08pREFILE-TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens after Fed minutes; traders keep eye on Ukraine
RE
03:07pU.S. retail sales race to record high; economy shows strength ahead of rate hikes
RE
03:05pFed not wedded to particular pace of rate hikes, minutes show
RE
03:03pTexas AG sues over U.S. airport and airplane mask mandate
RE
02:57pKentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in turkey flock
RE
02:55pMorocco to spend $1 billion to mitigate drought impact- palace
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Analyst recommendations: AirBnb, Apple, AstraZeneca, General Motors, Ho..
3Ericsson shares drop after probe on graft in Iraq when ISIS active
4Gold, oil rise on Ukraine stand-off as stocks slip
5U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says

HOT NEWS