Texas AG sues over U.S. airport and airplane mask mandate

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken
Paxton sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over a
government mandate requiring that masks be worn at U.S. airports
and on airplanes and other transit modes.
Paxton and U.S. Representative Beth Van Duyne jointly filed
a lawsuit challenging the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention transit mask rules, which have been in place since
February 2021. The current mask requirements are set to expire
on March 18, though they previously have been extended several
times.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)