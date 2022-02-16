Texas AG sues over U.S. airport and airplane mask mandate

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over a government mandate requiring that masks be worn at U.S. airports and on airplanes and other transit modes.

Paxton and U.S. Representative Beth Van Duyne jointly filed a lawsuit challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transit mask rules, which have been in place since February 2021. The current mask requirements are set to expire on March 18, though they previously have been extended several times.

