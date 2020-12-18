Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Texas Appellate Court Grants New Trial in Battle Over City's Unlawful Attempt to Skirt Due Process, Tax Laws

12/18/2020 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Texas Third District Court of Appeals in Austin affirmed a lower court decision granting a new trial for three churches that filed a lawsuit against efforts by the City of Magnolia to impose a water fee scheme on tax-exempt churches without due process. First Liberty Institute and the law firm Baker Botts represent Magnolia Bible Church, Magnolia’s First Baptist Church, and Believers Fellowship.

“Our clients are pleased that they will get their day in court,” said Hiram Sasser, Executive General Counsel at First Liberty Institute. “We are grateful to the court for recognizing that cities in Texas at least have to give due process to churches before imposing their water fee schemes. Churches and non-profits in Magnolia were granted a new trial because the court realized that the city of Magnolia should have at least given these churches an opportunity to challenge the city’s water fee scheme in court.”  

In March of 2018 the City of Magnolia, Texas increased the water and wastewater fees of its churches to significantly higher rates than that of commercial businesses. As Magnolia’s city administrator Paul Mendes said, the water fee scheme, “would allow the city to collect funds from these entities in place of taxes or other fees.” In one case, a church’s water bill increased 178% for similar water usage.   

Unbeknownst to the churches, as they continued to challenge the water fee scheme locally, in November of 2018, city officials quietly sought approval for Magnolia’s water fee scheme several hours away from Magnolia in an Austin courtroom. Only when the churches sued Magnolia in May of 2019 did they learn that Magnolia’s efforts in Austin now prevented them from challenging the water fee scheme. In response to the churches’ lawsuit, Magnolia officials threatened sanctions against the pastors if they continued.

In August of 2019, attorneys with First Liberty convinced the Austin-based court that previously validated Magnolia’s water fee scheme to re-open the proceedings concerning the legitimacy of the rate increase, finding that city officials should have known that the churches were an interested party, and failed to involve them in the rate increase discussion. The Texas Third Court of Appeals in Austin heard oral argument in March over Magnolia’s appeal.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pTRANSATLANTIC PETROLEUM LTD. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:44pORLA MINING : to Commence Trading on NYSE American Under Symbol "ORLA"
AQ
03:43pCanadian dollar weekly win streak ends as profit-taking kicks in
RE
03:42pOil settles up, marking seventh straight weekly gain
RE
03:42pXINDA INTERNATIONAL CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:42pTHERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:39pRUMBLEON : Biker Dictionary and Road Terms (Part One)
PU
03:38pMATSON : Takes Delivery Of 'Matsonia'
PR
03:38pTREASURIES-Yield curve steepest in three years as market awaits COVID-19 stimulus
RE
03:38pCPS Announces Renewal of $100 Million Credit Facility
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tesla shares rise in busy trade ahead of S&P 500 debut
2APPLE INC. : 'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance
3Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems
4S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
5ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ