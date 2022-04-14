Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas, Chihuahua governors agree on deal to return border truck traffic to normal

04/14/2022 | 10:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trucks wait in a queue to cross into the United States

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Commercial truck traffic from the Mexican state of Chihuahua to Texas will return to normal immediately after both sides reached an agreement on border security, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday.

The state of Chihuahua provided a plan that will allow Texas authorities to cease enhanced inspections that have led to backups of trucks from Chihuahua over the past week, Abbott said during a joint press conference with Chihuahua Governor Maria Eugenia Campos Galvan.

"Texas and Chihuahua now have agreed to both secure the border as well to get commercial vehicles moving through the ports," Abbott said.

Abbott, a Republican running for reelection in November, ordered the state's Department of Public Safety last week to conduct "enhanced safety inspections" of vehicles as they cross from Mexico into Texas in order to uncover smuggling of people and contraband.

The inspections were part of a broader effort to deter illegal immigration aimed to counter the "open borders" policies of Democratic President Joe Biden, Abbott said.

Abbott also signed an agreement on Thursday with Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme Solis, in which both states pledged to work to reduce illegal immigration and ensure vehicles crossing the border meet safety standards.

Mexican truck drivers blockaded bridges at the U.S. border earlier in the week to protest the delays, which some drivers said caused waits that spanned more than half a day.

Texas would cease enhanced inspections from the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon after a separate border security agreement with the governor there, Abbott said.

The inspections will continue at other parts of the border with Mexico until agreements with those states have been reached, Abbott said.

Some Mexican truckers praised the new arrangement.

"This is excellent news, right now I have two trucks lined up waiting to cross the Pharr (border bridge) two for Progreso," said Juan Trevino, owner of several trucks in the border state of Tamaulipas. "We hope that this can be normalized soon because it has been a very difficult time for us."

Other truckers remained skeptical.

"Well, my comrades say that the roads still aren't as open as before. Until yesterday, nothing had changed. I spent 16 hours in the queue and I couldn't cross ... I'll believe it when I see it," said Pedro Gonzalez, a truck driver in Ciudad Juarez.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson and Carolina Pulice; Additional reporting by Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Editing by Grant McCool)

By Ted Hesson and Carolina Pulice


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME 2.55% 12.48 Real-time Quote.-26.15%
SECURE, INC. 0.89% 1133 Delayed Quote.-52.52%
SOLIS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.27% 0.144 Delayed Quote.-24.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19aJapan consumer inflation seen picking up, still distant from BOJ target
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aJapan consumer inflation seen picking up, still distant from BOJ target
RE
12:07aTaiwan's security has a global impact, senior U.S. lawmaker tells island's president
RE
12:05aJapan to boost investment role in upstream LNG projects
RE
04/14Japan to boost investment role in upstream LNG projects
RE
04/14Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site
RE
04/14China's new home prices stalled in March month-on-month
RE
04/14China keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged, but markets expect more easing
RE
04/14Japan's cenbank is not aiming to manipulate currency, PM says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
2Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
3Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
4BMW CEO warns against electric-only strategy
5Musk makes $43 billion offer for Twitter to build 'arena for free speec..

HOT NEWS