Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar's Statement on Recent Activities, Statements made by Ben & Jerry's and Unilever

07/22/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 22, 2021

(AUSTIN) - Following recent developments, I've directed my staff to determine whether any specific action has been taken by Ben & Jerry's or Unilever that would trigger a listing under Chapter 808 of the Texas Government Code.

If it is determined that Ben & Jerry's or Unilever has engaged in any activities proscribed under Chapter 808, my office will take all appropriate and required actions. Texas Government Code Chapter 808 defines 'boycott Israel' as 'refusing to deal with, terminating business activities with, or otherwise taking any action that is intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on or limit commercial relations specifically with Israel or with a person or entity doing business in Israel or an Israeli-controlled territory.'

As with any of our listing decisions, my office, in cooperation with our research providers, will carefully review statements and actions made by Ben & Jerry's and Unilever to establish if either entity is a suitable candidate for the Texas list.

Texans have made it very clear that they stand with Israel and its people. We oppose actions that could undermine Israel's economy and its people. I wish to thank Representative Phil King for his ongoing support of these efforts. My office has a long history of supporting Israel through our bond holdings and the Comptroller's list of scrutinized companies with ties to Iran, as well as those with ties to foreign terrorist organizations.

I would also note that Texans have better options for a sweet treat this summer. Blue Bell was founded in Brenham, Texas, and, for my money, tastes much better than the stuck-up stuff made by a foreign-owned company started in Vermont.

Disclaimer

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 16:47:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:59pUTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:58pPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE : PETROPERÚ at the forefront in protecting its workers and contractors
PU
12:58pKBR : Teams Up with Arafura Resources to Deliver World Class Rare Earths Project in Australia
PU
12:58pVALEO : Financial statement at June 30, 2021 – H1 2021 Results
PU
12:58pINFOSYS : positioned as a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services as Enterprises shift to Cloud-native technologies for their Modernization needs
PU
12:58pSHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF 22 JULY 2021 : all the resolutions were adopted
PU
12:58pHHGREGG : Monthly Operating Report for the Period from May 1 to May 31, 2021 – Gregg Appliances, Inc (Form 8-K)
PU
12:58pMCDONALD : A milestone moment for McDonald's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ➝
PU
12:58pSL GREEN REALTY : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 EPS OF $1.51 PER SHARE; AND FFO OF $1.60 PER SHARE (Form 8-K)
PU
12:58pFLUX POWER : Announces Sales Order Backlog of $13.7M For Lithium-ion Battery Packs (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro up slightly after ECB meeting; U.S. jobless claims weigh on dollar
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
4Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected
5'Pingdemic' puts Britain's food supply under strain

HOT NEWS