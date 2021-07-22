Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar's Statement on Recent Activities, Statements made by Ben & Jerry's and Unilever

July 22, 2021

(AUSTIN) - Following recent developments, I've directed my staff to determine whether any specific action has been taken by Ben & Jerry's or Unilever that would trigger a listing under Chapter 808 of the Texas Government Code.

If it is determined that Ben & Jerry's or Unilever has engaged in any activities proscribed under Chapter 808, my office will take all appropriate and required actions. Texas Government Code Chapter 808 defines 'boycott Israel' as 'refusing to deal with, terminating business activities with, or otherwise taking any action that is intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on or limit commercial relations specifically with Israel or with a person or entity doing business in Israel or an Israeli-controlled territory.'

As with any of our listing decisions, my office, in cooperation with our research providers, will carefully review statements and actions made by Ben & Jerry's and Unilever to establish if either entity is a suitable candidate for the Texas list.

Texans have made it very clear that they stand with Israel and its people. We oppose actions that could undermine Israel's economy and its people. I wish to thank Representative Phil King for his ongoing support of these efforts. My office has a long history of supporting Israel through our bond holdings and the Comptroller's list of scrutinized companies with ties to Iran, as well as those with ties to foreign terrorist organizations.

I would also note that Texans have better options for a sweet treat this summer. Blue Bell was founded in Brenham, Texas, and, for my money, tastes much better than the stuck-up stuff made by a foreign-owned company started in Vermont.