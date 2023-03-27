By Xavier Fontdegloria

Manufacturing activity in Texas contracted in March for an 11th consecutive month and the short-term outlook worsened, highlighting the sector's persistent headwinds as high interest rates weigh on demand for goods.

The index for general business activity of the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey decreased to minus 15.7 in March from minus 13.5 in February, according to data released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Economists expected the index to come in at minus 10.5 in March, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

The index signals that factory activity contracted in March as it came in below zero. The Dallas Fed gauge of overall manufacturing activity has been negative since May 2022.

Despite the fall in overall activity, the production index--a key measure of state manufacturing conditions--increased to 2.5 in March from minus 2.8 in February, a sign that output rose marginally over the month.

However, demand-related indicators suggested continued weakness. The new orders index fell to minus 14.3 from minus 13.2, the growth rate of orders index increased to minus 15.2 from minus 16.9, and the shipments index fell to minus 10.5 from minus 5.0. The indicators suggest orders and shipments contracted.

The employment index rose to 10.4 from minus 1.0, in a sign that firms added workers. Still, many of the firms surveyed said they struggle to hire staff, a sign of persisting labor shortages.

Inflation pressures at factory gates eased somewhat in March, according to the survey. The raw materials prices index declined to 20.3 from 25.1, and the finished goods prices index dropped to 7.0 from 15.8, falling below its series average of 9.0 for the first time since 2020. Both indicators suggest that input and selling prices continued to grow, but at a softer pace than the previous month.

Manufacturers' expectations about the short-term outlook worsened further in March. The future general business activity index fell to minus 11.2 in March from minus 2.9 in February, in a sign that more firms turned pessimistic.

The future production index remained positive but fell to 13.5, signaling well-below-average output growth is expected over the next six months, the Dallas Fed said.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

