By Ed Frankl

Manufacturing activity in Texas weakened in April to its lowest reading since July, reflecting a darkened outlook as the pressures of rising interest rates and tough inflation weigh on demand for goods.

The index for general business activity of the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey decreased to minus 23.4 in April from minus 15.7 in March, according to data released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Economists expected the index to climb to minus 11.0 in April, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

The index signals that factory activity contracted in April for the 12th consecutive month, as it came in below zero. The Dallas Fed gauge of overall manufacturing activity has been negative since May 2022.

The survey's production index--a key measure of state manufacturing conditions--decreased to 0.9 from 2.5, with the near-zero reading suggesting no change in output from last month, the Dallas Fed said.

New orders remained negative for the 11th month but rose in April, by 4.7 points to minus 9.6, with the growth rate of new orders negative again but climbing to minus 11.1 from minus 15.2.

The employment index ticked down to 8.0, a drop of 2.4 points, though 20% of firms reported net hiring, while 12% recorded net layoffs, suggesting moderate employment growth.

Inflationary pressures were somewhat more intense in April, with wages and benefits climbing 7.1 points to 37.6, higher than its average of 21.0, though raw-materials prices were largely unchanged, suggesting below-average increases in input costs, the Dallas Fed said.

Meanwhile, manufacturers' expectations about the short-term outlook weakened again in April, with the future general business activity index falling further, in a sign of more firms turning pessimistic. The future production index plummeted to 3.0 from 13.5, with the low reading signaling little output growth over the next six months, the Dallas Fed said.

