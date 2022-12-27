Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Texas Factory Activity Extends Losses Into December But Output Picks Up Pace -- Dallas Fed

12/27/2022 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Activity in Texas' manufacturing industry shrank in December for an eight consecutive month, suggesting the regional factory sector continued to lose momentum at year-end amid weak demand for goods.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said Tuesday that the index for general business activity of the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey--which assesses business conditions of the state's factory sector--fell to minus 18.8 in December from minus 14.4 in November.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to be broadly unchanged at minus 15.

However, the production index--a key measure of state manufacturing conditions--rose to 9.7 from 0.8 a month earlier.

The general business activity index signals overall activity contracted in December as it came in below zero, but the production index points to output expanding slightly as the reading stood above the no-change threshold.

Most of the weakness in factory activity came from lower demand, according to the survey. The new orders index increased to minus 9.2 in December from minus 20.9 in November, but was negative for a seventh month in a row, suggesting a continued decrease in demand. The growth rate of orders index rose to minus 9.3 but also remained negative.

"We can feel things slowing down," one respondent from the printing industry said. "Estimating activity is really down from previous months, and incoming orders have dropped off as well."

The employment index rose to 14.0 from 5.9, suggesting firms in the area stepped up hiring despite increasing economic uncertainty and lower orders.

The delivery times index was broadly unchanged at minus 0.9, pointing to shortening vendor lead time as supply-chains continued to ease.

Inflation pressures persisted, but to a much lower degree compared with earlier in 2022. The raw materials prices index increased to 23.7 from 22.6, and the finished goods prices index fell to 12.5 from 13.9.

Expectations over manufacturing activity in the short-term were mixed in December. The future production index was positive, signaling firms anticipate higher output in the months ahead, but the general business activity index remained negative, the Dallas Fed said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1113ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.67405 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.45% 1.20286 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.74032 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.0656 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.012069 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.37% 0.62816 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
Latest news "Economy"
12:02pItalian banks, unions extend national contract to Feb. 28
RE
11:52aWall St stocks fall, oil rises as China drops quarantine rule
RE
11:48aDouble-digit U.S. home price growth streak skids to an end
RE
11:46aEstimated output of 450,000-500,000 bpd curtailed over christmas…
RE
11:43aSOFTS-Raw sugar falls from near 6-year peak, arabica coffee also down
RE
11:32aPutin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
RE
11:31aAzerbaijan demands Karabakh mine access as condition to end protests blocking road
RE
11:26aTesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
RE
11:23aPutin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price cap -decree
RE
11:22aWarmer weather on the way for western New York after deadly blizzard
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
2Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
3Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
4German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
5Analyst recommendations: Diageo, Dollar General, NXP Semi, Take-Two...

HOT NEWS