Texas House leader signals opposition to retroactive power price cuts

March 16 (Reuters) - The leader of the Texas House of
Representatives on Tuesday signaled he would not support
requiring the state's grid operator to cut billions of dollars
from electricity pricing during a cold snap that upended the
state's power market.
On Monday, the state Senate approved a proposal to order the
state Public Utility Commission (PUC) to reduce electricity
costs on power marketers during a February deep freeze. The
proposal would reduce charges by about $5.1 billion including
$900 million in fee cuts already approved by the PUC.
Power costs soared to $47 billion, pushing three Texas
electricity companies into bankruptcy and sparking a battle
between lawmakers and the PUC over the handling of the crisis.
But the decision to leave wholesale power prices at about
400 times the normal rate was "a proactive decision and not an
error," Speaker of the House Dade Phelan said in a tweet.
The state's independent market adviser has called the
decision to hold prices high in the final 32 hours a mistake
that could be corrected, aiding city-owned and rural utility
companies. About $4.2 billion in overcharges could be eliminated
by cutting some rates, adviser Carrie Bivens testified.
However, Phelan said the decisions to hold rates high in the
hours after the emergency had passed "were made based on
ensuring the reliability of the grid." High prices may even have
saved lives by preventing blackouts as industrial customers
resumed business operations, he said.
Revising those 32 hours of a five day event would be "an
extraordinary intervention into the free market, which may have
major consequences" for consumers, he said.
Spokespeople for Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who backed
the repricing bill, and Senator Bryan Hughes, who authored the
senate bill, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Leslie Adler)