STORY: The 149-member House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton after several hours of debate during which the chamber heard speeches from both proponents and opponents of impeachment.

Representative Andrew Murray, a Democrat, said, "We will not tolerate corruption, bribery, abuse of office, retaliation," while Republican Steve Toth slammed what he called "the lack of credible process", saying the impeachment would set Texas "on a dangerous path."

Paxton will now be temporarily removed from office pending a trial in the Senate, where his wife, Angela Paxton, is a senator. A two-thirds Senate vote is needed to permanently expel him.