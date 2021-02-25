Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Texas Medical Technology : Partners with My Protect Kit, LLC to Boost PPE Quality and Availability

02/25/2021 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 NBA Champion Byron Scott and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer have partnered up with Texas Medical Technology and My Protect Kit to leverage manufacturing prowess, boost PPE quality and expand availability to stadiums and arenas

Texas Medical Technology (https://texasmedicaltechnology.com/), a leading supplier and distributor of medical equipment, announces a partnership with My Protect Kit, LLC (https://www.myprotectkit.com/), a leading provider of premium Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. As part of the collaboration, Texas Medical Technology will manufacture the protective masks, gloves, wipes, and sanitizing gel, which make up the PPE items within the “My Protect Kit.”

To safeguard populations across the globe against the novel coronavirus and its ever-evolving nature, the ample provision of protective equipment became a necessity that existing infrastructure wasn’t able to sustain. Supply hasn’t been the only challenge, as the procurement of PPE worldwide has often become entangled in complexity, red tape, and at times greed.

Through the partnership, Texas Medical Technology will leverage its production infrastructure to supply and manufacture the items that make-up My Protect Kit and boost PPE quality and convenience. The My Protect Kit consists of a pair of nitrile gloves that allow you to maintain COVID-19-free hands, a sturdy triple-ply mask that keeps airborne germs from entering your respiratory system, a sanitizing gel, and a sanitizing wipe that allows you to quickly sanitize surfaces that you are about to touch. The disposable PPE premium kit is separately packed, resealable, lightweight, and compact, fitting easily in a customer’s purse or glove compartment.

Texas Medical Technology was originally established as a provider and distributor of medical equipment. As the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up, the company seized the opportunity to empower institutions, including non-medical, to self-manage employee safety. From monitoring employees to maintaining medical supplies and sanitizers, adherence to safety guidelines has become an increasingly straining task for business owners protecting the wellbeing of their employees, particularly under the dark cloud of a pandemic that continues to cripple their ability to operate. As part of its mission to provide quality solutions, the company recently partnered with Proguardeum™, allowing it to utilize environmentally sustainable, pharmaceutical-grade disinfectants and sanitizing solutions for its applications, boosting safety and sustainability.

As the world needed protection during the early stages of 2020, a team of entrepreneurs, designers, and suppliers, realized that the world needed a solution to the PPE crisis, this is where the My Protect Kit vision was born. The team set its mission out to provide as much protection as possible for everyday users into the smallest, most convenient, resealable bag or kit. The company’s value has increasingly caught the attention of well-known individuals.

“It’s exciting to join forces with a company that shares the same vision of normalizing protective solutions in our daily lives,” says Darin Milman, CEO and co-founder of My Protect Kit, LLC. “The collaboration for us is an opportunity to marry our convenience with the quality assurance of Texas Medical Technology.”

“My Protect Kit’s goal is to be the ultimate brand of protection throughout the world, and we know that our partnership with Texas Medical Technology will help us to achieve this,” says Doron Katz, co-founder of My Protect Kit.

“My Protect Kit is an emerging force in the PPE arena, and we’re committed to making it available,” says Omri Shafran, Founder & CEO of Texas Medical Technology. “This partnership brings not only shared values, but a dynamic solution to the capacity challenges PPE faces today.”

About Texas Medical Technology

Texas Medical Technology, one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., has taken the supply challenges and placed them on its shoulders by shifting attention to COVID-related PPE. Providing an array of advanced tech and non-tech equipment to empower administrators to monitor potential medical crises and protect employees. For more info, please visit https://texasmedicaltechnology.com/

About My Protect Kit, LLC

My Protect Kit, LLC was founded in 2020, after recognizing the world needed further protection during a pandemic like no other. A team of entrepreneurs, designers, suppliers and more, realized that the world needed a solution to the PPE crisis. With more than 25yrs of business experience, our team wanted to fit as much protection as possible in the smallest, most convenient, resealable bag. My Protect Kit was born, and with it ushered a new era of protection. The company created kits to fit inside a carrier’s purse, pocket, backpack, and/or glove compartments. Inside the premium kit you'll find a 3ply mask, pair of gloves, wipes and sanitizing gel. For more information, visit https://www.myprotectkit.com/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pALBANY INTERNATIONAL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:47pMarty O'Hara Joins Fast Growing Newfront Insurance
PR
02:47pProactive news headlines including The Valens Company, WeedMD, Valeo Pharma and Gold Resource Corp
GL
02:46pTECK RESOURCES : Media and Investor Webcast Advisory
AQ
02:46pAM BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to Town & Country Life Insurance Company
BU
02:45pIMPERIAL OIL : reports one-billion-barrel drop in bitumen reserves at end of 2020
AQ
02:45pCOVID‑19 Vaccination Appointments Available at 730 Florida Publix Pharmacies
BU
02:44pASTRO AEROSPACE LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:44pMGE ENERGY : Issues Fourth-Quarter Financial Update
BU
02:43pAmerican National Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : says back on the road to profitability af..
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : TESLA TEMPORARILY HALTS PRODUCTION AT MODEL 3 LINE IN CALIFORNIA: Bloomberg Ne..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ