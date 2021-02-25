Texas Medical Technology : Partners with My Protect Kit, LLC to Boost PPE Quality and Availability

NBA Champion Byron Scott and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer have partnered up with Texas Medical Technology and My Protect Kit to leverage manufacturing prowess, boost PPE quality and expand availability to stadiums and arenas

Texas Medical Technology (https://texasmedicaltechnology.com/), a leading supplier and distributor of medical equipment, announces a partnership with My Protect Kit, LLC (https://www.myprotectkit.com/), a leading provider of premium Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. As part of the collaboration, Texas Medical Technology will manufacture the protective masks, gloves, wipes, and sanitizing gel, which make up the PPE items within the “My Protect Kit.”

To safeguard populations across the globe against the novel coronavirus and its ever-evolving nature, the ample provision of protective equipment became a necessity that existing infrastructure wasn’t able to sustain. Supply hasn’t been the only challenge, as the procurement of PPE worldwide has often become entangled in complexity, red tape, and at times greed.

Through the partnership, Texas Medical Technology will leverage its production infrastructure to supply and manufacture the items that make-up My Protect Kit and boost PPE quality and convenience. The My Protect Kit consists of a pair of nitrile gloves that allow you to maintain COVID-19-free hands, a sturdy triple-ply mask that keeps airborne germs from entering your respiratory system, a sanitizing gel, and a sanitizing wipe that allows you to quickly sanitize surfaces that you are about to touch. The disposable PPE premium kit is separately packed, resealable, lightweight, and compact, fitting easily in a customer’s purse or glove compartment.

Texas Medical Technology was originally established as a provider and distributor of medical equipment. As the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up, the company seized the opportunity to empower institutions, including non-medical, to self-manage employee safety. From monitoring employees to maintaining medical supplies and sanitizers, adherence to safety guidelines has become an increasingly straining task for business owners protecting the wellbeing of their employees, particularly under the dark cloud of a pandemic that continues to cripple their ability to operate. As part of its mission to provide quality solutions, the company recently partnered with Proguardeum™, allowing it to utilize environmentally sustainable, pharmaceutical-grade disinfectants and sanitizing solutions for its applications, boosting safety and sustainability.

As the world needed protection during the early stages of 2020, a team of entrepreneurs, designers, and suppliers, realized that the world needed a solution to the PPE crisis, this is where the My Protect Kit vision was born. The team set its mission out to provide as much protection as possible for everyday users into the smallest, most convenient, resealable bag or kit. The company’s value has increasingly caught the attention of well-known individuals.

“It’s exciting to join forces with a company that shares the same vision of normalizing protective solutions in our daily lives,” says Darin Milman, CEO and co-founder of My Protect Kit, LLC. “The collaboration for us is an opportunity to marry our convenience with the quality assurance of Texas Medical Technology.”

“My Protect Kit’s goal is to be the ultimate brand of protection throughout the world, and we know that our partnership with Texas Medical Technology will help us to achieve this,” says Doron Katz, co-founder of My Protect Kit.

“My Protect Kit is an emerging force in the PPE arena, and we’re committed to making it available,” says Omri Shafran, Founder & CEO of Texas Medical Technology. “This partnership brings not only shared values, but a dynamic solution to the capacity challenges PPE faces today.”

About Texas Medical Technology

Texas Medical Technology, one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., has taken the supply challenges and placed them on its shoulders by shifting attention to COVID-related PPE. Providing an array of advanced tech and non-tech equipment to empower administrators to monitor potential medical crises and protect employees. For more info, please visit https://texasmedicaltechnology.com/

About My Protect Kit, LLC

My Protect Kit, LLC was founded in 2020, after recognizing the world needed further protection during a pandemic like no other. A team of entrepreneurs, designers, suppliers and more, realized that the world needed a solution to the PPE crisis. With more than 25yrs of business experience, our team wanted to fit as much protection as possible in the smallest, most convenient, resealable bag. My Protect Kit was born, and with it ushered a new era of protection. The company created kits to fit inside a carrier’s purse, pocket, backpack, and/or glove compartments. Inside the premium kit you'll find a 3ply mask, pair of gloves, wipes and sanitizing gel. For more information, visit https://www.myprotectkit.com/

