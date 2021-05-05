Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Texas Veteran Honored with Mobility-Equipped Vehicle

05/05/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANYON LAKE, Texas, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented Lucas Cifka of Canyon Lake, Texas, with a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program.

Cifka is medically retired from the U.S. Army, where he served on active duty from 2009-15. Cifka was deployed to Forward Operating Base Shank in the Logar province of eastern Afghanistan prior to a medical retirement.

Cifka was severely injured in May 2013. Cifka stepped on a pressure plate Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as he conducted a foot patrol and sustained bilateral above knee amputation.

After his discharge, Cifka retired and moved with his family to the Texas hill country. Cifka is a full-time dad who consults with various law enforcement agencies as an instructor during his spare time.

Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide modified Ford vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. The program aims to enhance the quality of life for combat-wounded veterans by providing freedom and independence in their everyday lives.

“Our belief is that given a properly equipped vehicle for their individual needs, combat-wounded veterans will have the freedom to live a productive and quality life with their family,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said.

This year, Wounded Warriors Family Support plans to honor seven combat-wounded veterans with mobility-equipped vehicles.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support
Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

Media Contacts:
Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel
Cell: 402.917.6001
Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com		Kate McCauley, WWFS
402.660.5785
kate@wwfs.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36b8ffdd-ebf2-4df4-ae31-00ecc4db9721


Primary Logo

Lucas Cifka Accepts Key to Vehicle from WWFS Martin Duarte

Lucas Cifka (center) of Canyon Lake, Texas, receives the key to a new 2021 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle from Martin Duarte of Wounded Warriors Family Support (right).

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:36pACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS  : to Host Call to Review First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
02:35pBiden administration blocks Trump-era rule affecting gig workers
RE
02:35pOUR 2020 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT : A History of Integrity and Service
PU
02:35pSUMMERTIME : The second season from June 3rd on Netflix. The soundtrack features the new song "L'ultima notte" by the young singer-writer Ariete→
PU
02:35pTWO HANDS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
02:34pDGAP-AFR  : New Work SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DJ
02:33pEMERSON ELECTRIC  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Dollars are in millions, except per share amounts or where noted)
AQ
02:32pNETFLIX  : Omar Sy is on the hunt in new 'Lupin' Part 2 first look images
AQ
02:32pClear Gold Announces Proposed Share Consolidation
AQ
02:32pFIRSTENERGY  : Transmission Line Upgrades to Help Enhance Reliability for West Penn Power Customers
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin soars 40% to all-time high
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Facing chips shortage, Biden may s..
4Yellen brings some relief
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Qualcomm, 3M, Caterpillar, Paramount, Under Armour...

HOT NEWS