Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Texas Veterans Land Board Recognizes Gateway as a Top Lender

11/30/2020 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, was ranked second place among the top lenders of 2020 by the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB). These annual awards recognize the dedication and hard work of the top five lenders throughout the state.

The VLB Veterans Housing Assistance Program (VHAP), was established to help Texas veterans in their pursuit of homeownership. Eligible veterans and military members are able to purchase a home with a competitive, low-interest loan and little-to-no down payment. VLB winners are selected based on the number of VHAP loans purchased during the fiscal year.

In addition to lender recognition, the Texas VLB honors the top five Loan Originators in Texas. Gateway’s Deborah Huddleston, a Mortgage Sales Manager from Killeen, Texas, was recognized for her efforts to help veterans achieve their dreams of homeownership.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Texas VLB for our support of veterans and those currently serving in the military,” said Scott Gesell, CEO at Gateway. “I want to congratulate Deborah on her success and all of Gateway’s Texas-based team members who service VHAP loans. Gateway’s commitment to active and retired military men and women is an extension of our employees’ dedication to supporting homeownership and growing local economies.”

In addition to VHAP loans, Gateway offers VA home loans to help servicemen and women realize their dreams of becoming homeowners. Gateway also shows its support and appreciation through its partnership with Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of service men and women who have fallen or been disabled in combat. For every loan closed, Gateway commits $5 to Folds of Honor, with donations totaling $335,155 to date.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.5 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking and mortgage operations in the United States with six bank branches in Oklahoma, over 150 mortgage centers in 40 states, and almost 1,500 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

Follow Gateway First on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayFirstBank/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gatewayfirst/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/Gateway1st).


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for October 2020
AQ
03:26pS&P GLOBAL : Honda Added to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
AQ
03:26pELBIT : Awarded a Contract to Supply E-LynX Software Defined Radio Solution for the Spanish Army
AQ
03:26pHYUNDAI HCN : and NHTSA Conclude Engine Inquiry
AQ
03:26pALSTOM : With Healthier Mobility, Alstom places innovation at the service of healthier mobility in transport worldwide
AQ
03:26pHONDA MOTOR : Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production in Asia and China
AQ
03:26pRENAULT : E.leclerc location and groupe renault team up in a one-of-a-kind partnership to speed up adoption of electric mobility
AQ
03:26pTHALES : ALENIA SPACE PUT ON TRACK ITS SPACE INSPIRE PRODUCT LINE; Preliminary Design Review held
AQ
03:26pALSTOM : puts exceptional logistics in place to deliver its metros for Hanoi Metro Line 3
AQ
03:26pCEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
3GAUSSIN SA : GAUSSIN : and PLUG POWER announce a strategic partnership to develop hydrogen-powered transportat..
4NIKOLA CORPORATION : NIKOLA : Signs MOU with General Motors
5China grants Tesla green light to start selling Shanghai-made Model Y SUV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ