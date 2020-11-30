Texas Veterans Land Board Recognizes Gateway as a Top Lender

Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, was ranked second place among the top lenders of 2020 by the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB). These annual awards recognize the dedication and hard work of the top five lenders throughout the state.

The VLB Veterans Housing Assistance Program (VHAP), was established to help Texas veterans in their pursuit of homeownership. Eligible veterans and military members are able to purchase a home with a competitive, low-interest loan and little-to-no down payment. VLB winners are selected based on the number of VHAP loans purchased during the fiscal year.

In addition to lender recognition, the Texas VLB honors the top five Loan Originators in Texas. Gateway’s Deborah Huddleston, a Mortgage Sales Manager from Killeen, Texas, was recognized for her efforts to help veterans achieve their dreams of homeownership.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Texas VLB for our support of veterans and those currently serving in the military,” said Scott Gesell, CEO at Gateway. “I want to congratulate Deborah on her success and all of Gateway’s Texas-based team members who service VHAP loans. Gateway’s commitment to active and retired military men and women is an extension of our employees’ dedication to supporting homeownership and growing local economies.”

In addition to VHAP loans, Gateway offers VA home loans to help servicemen and women realize their dreams of becoming homeowners. Gateway also shows its support and appreciation through its partnership with Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of service men and women who have fallen or been disabled in combat. For every loan closed, Gateway commits $5 to Folds of Honor, with donations totaling $335,155 to date.

