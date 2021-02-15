Texas electric grid prices spike more than 10,000% amid outages

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The spot price of electricity on the Texas power grid spiked more than 10,000% on Monday amid bad winter weather and rolling outages among power producers, according to data on the grid operator's website.

Real-time market prices on the power grid operated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) have climbed as high as $11,000 per megawatt, according to ERCOT. A typical price on the grid, which supplies most of the electricity for Texas, is less than $100 per megawatt. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)