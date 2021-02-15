Texas electric grid prices spike more than 10,000% amid outages

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The spot price of electricity on the
Texas power grid spiked more than 10,000% on Monday amid bad
winter weather and rolling outages among power producers,
according to data on the grid operator's website.
Real-time market prices on the power grid operated by the
Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) have climbed as
high as $11,000 per megawatt, according to ERCOT. A typical
price on the grid, which supplies most of the electricity for
Texas, is less than $100 per megawatt.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)