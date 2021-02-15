Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas electric grid prices spike more than 10,000% amid outages

02/15/2021 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The spot price of electricity on the Texas power grid spiked more than 10,000% on Monday amid bad winter weather and rolling outages among power producers, according to data on the grid operator's website.

Real-time market prices on the power grid operated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) have climbed as high as $11,000 per megawatt, according to ERCOT. A typical price on the grid, which supplies most of the electricity for Texas, is less than $100 per megawatt. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41aEXPLAINER : Bitcoin's mainstream charge raises stakes for central bank digital cash
RE
03:37aTexas wholesale electric prices spike more than 10,000% amid outages
RE
03:37aFord dissolves its 7.6% stake in Velodyne Lidar
RE
03:33aSPAIN : List of companies in the scope of the Spanish Financial Transaction Tax
PU
03:33aANGELOVSKA BEZHOSKA : The National Bank will start activities to support “green finance” and focuses on support of the fintech sector
PU
03:23aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Avocado imports up by 19 percent in 2020
PU
03:23aCanada Factory Sales Climb 0.9% on Month in December on Wood Products
DJ
03:22aNigeria's Okonjo-Iweala confirmed as WTO DG
RE
03:19aS.Africa's Eskom to spin off transmission business by end-2021 -CEO
RE
03:19aTexas electric grid prices spike more than 10,000% amid outages
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1E.ON SE : EON AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
2UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Ex-UniCredit CEO Mustier, LVMH's Arnault form SPAC for financial deals
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End
5U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ