Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

03/01/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Texas's largest and oldest electric power cooperative on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court in Houston, citing a disputed $1.8 billion bill from the state's grid operator.

Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc is one of dozens of electricity providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers who collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

Unusually frigid temperatures knocked out nearly half of the state's power plants in mid-February, leaving 4.3 million people without heat or light for days and bursting water pipes that damaged homes and businesses. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid and could not, were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.

The state's grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), on Friday said $2.1 billion in initial bills went unpaid, underscoring the financial stress on utilities and power marketers. More providers likely will reject the bills in coming days, executives said.

"The municipal power sector is in a real crisis," said Maulin Patani, a founder of Volt Electricity Provider LP, an independent power marketer that is not a member of the Brazos coop. ERCOT should suspend the service charges to halt further defaults, he said in an interview on Sunday.

The city of Denton, in north Texas, last week sued ERCOT in a state court to prevent it from charging it for fees unpaid by other users of the grid. Denton Electric could face tens of millions of dollars for fees that were not collected from others, the suit claimed.

Debt analyst Fitch Ratings last week also warned of potential downgrades to all Texas municipal power firms that use the state's grid. Costs from the storm "could exceed the liquidity immediately available to these issuers," Fitch said.

ERCOT triggered the squeeze when it pushed up spot-market rates to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) over more than four days and levied huge fees for services. The service fees were 500 times the usual rate, according to industry executives.

Brazos Electric coop executive Clifton Karnei, who sat on ERCOT's board of directors until last week, signed the Brazos coop's bankruptcy submissions. Through its 16 utility company members, Brazos provides electricity to more than 660,000 customers across the state of Texas.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Stephen Coates and Louise Heavens)

By Gary McWilliams


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37aTexas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator
RE
02:34aS.Africa's RCL Foods delivers higher interim profit on unit performance
RE
02:32aOil prices jump as U.S. House passes huge stimulus bill
RE
02:27aANALYSIS : Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
RE
02:27aAs online grocery booms in Britain, will new habits die hard?
RE
02:21aJapanese shares hit multi-month highs on Nasdaq rebound
RE
02:18aTrustpilot plans London IPO
RE
02:07aEXCLUSIVE : EU audits Indian vaccine maker as AstraZeneca looks to boost supplies to the bloc - source
RE
02:00aEu's drug regulator is auditing serum institute of india's manufacturing site amid rush for covid-19 vaccines - source
RE
02:00aHow a 10-second video clip sold for $6.6 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTIUM LIMITED : Australia shares climb 1.5% as country inches towards pre-pandemic normal
2DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Plans to Sell Stake in Chinese Dairy Company Mengniu
3FERRARI N.V. : FERRARI N : Proposes Dividend Distribution
4From U.S. domination to energy transition, two years that changed oil
5QUANTAFUEL ASA : QUANTAFUEL ASA : | Quantafuel enters Italy with Corepla and SAIPEM
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ