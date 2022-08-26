Texas firm to pay $13 mln to settle charges over California oil spill

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A Texas oil company agreed to plead
guilty to criminal negligence charges and pay nearly $13 million
for a crude oil spill that killed wildlife and fouled southern
California beaches, federal prosecutors said on Friday.
Amplify Energy Corp repeatedly turned off and on a
17-mile-long subsea pipeline when it could not determine the
location of the leak, according to plea agreements filed in U.S.
District Court, Central District of California.
The Houston-based company and two subsidiaries each agreed
to plead guilty to one court of negligently discharging oil
during the October 2021, incident. The pipeline was struck by a
ship's anchor.
The three firms "are required to make significant
improvements that will help prevent future oil spills,” Acting
United States Attorney Stephanie S. Christensen said in a
statement.
An Amplify official did not immediately reply to requests
for comment.
The spill released some 558 barrels (25,000 gallons) of
crude oil into the Pacific Ocean, killing wildlife, blackening
the coastline and forcing the closure of beaches south of Los
Angeles.
A judge must still accept the plea agreement. The companies
will serve probation for four years, be required to conduct
semiannual pipeline inspections, and revise and submit an oil
spill plan to state wildlife officials, the court filing showed.
Amplify has said it incurred $17.3 million in cleanup costs
in the immediate aftermath of the spill.
The company this week said it reached an agreement in
principle with plaintiffs to resolve civil claims.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by David Gregorio)