Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas governor hopeful Beto O'Rourke criticizes Biden on immigration

11/21/2021 | 11:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke campaigns in McAllen

(Reuters) - Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic former U.S. congressman who is running for governor of Texas, on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden for a lack of urgency on pursuing a revamp of immigration laws, indicating he will distance himself from the White House in his underdog campaign.

O'Rourke announced last Monday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-ex-congressman-beto-orourke-challenge-texas-governor-abbott-2021-11-15 he will seek to unseat Republican Governor Greg Abbott in next year's election, aiming to become the first Democrat to win a statewide race in Texas, the second most populous U.S. state, in three decades.

"I do not think we have seen enough urgency when it comes to rewriting our immigration laws to match the needs and the reality that we see, especially in our border communities," O'Rourke told CNN's "State of the Union" program on Sunday. "So, yes, we expect more of our president and those who represent us in Congress."

The Democratic president has made other issues such as infrastructure, social spending and COVID-19 relief higher legislative priorities than immigration reform. Democrats narrowly control Congress.

O'Rourke also took aim at Abbott, saying the governor is "using the border right now as a photo opportunity, scapegoating and vilifying immigrants, asking Texans to, quote, 'defend themselves' and take matters into their own hands from this 'invasion,' as he describes it."

Biden has faced criticism from Democrats and Republicans over immigration and border issues. Arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border have reached record levels in recent months.

Asked whether he would welcome Biden to Texas to help him campaign, O'Rourke suggested he would not, saying: "This campaign in Texas is not going to be about Joe Biden. It's not going to be about Donald Trump. It's not going to be about anyone from outside of our state."

Trump, known for a hardline approach on immigration, last year defeated Biden in Texas while losing the presidential election nationally.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Biden have pledged to create a working group https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/biden-lopez-obrador-create-working-groups-arms-traffic-white-house-2021-11-19 on arms trafficking and related transborder crime and border security, the White House said on Friday.

Biden has kept in place a controversial order, first implemented by his Republican predecessor Trump last year, that allows migrants to be immediately expelled without an opportunity to seek asylum in light of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44pPaid family leave in spotlight as Senate weighs Biden social spending plan
RE
12:04pBOX OFFICE : 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starts Strong With $44 Million, 'King Richard' Whiffs
RE
11:44aSaudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
RE
11:37aTexas governor hopeful Beto O'Rourke criticizes Biden on immigration
RE
11:03aNo stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair
RE
10:10aDeutsche Bank poaches chief risk officer from Natixis
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Investors bet on second wind for lagging U.S. small caps
RE
08:54aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : African States request ECA to scale up assistance on poverty and vulnerability reduction
PU
08:09aSudan's Hamdok says political agreement signed to end bloodshed
RE
08:09aSudan's burhan says aiming for a strong partnership with all political parties going forward except national congress party
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
2No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..
3China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
4Telecom Italia board meets to discuss takeover proposal from KKR
5India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case

HOT NEWS