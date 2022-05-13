Texas grid operator calls for power conservation as temperatures, prices soar

HOUSTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The state of Texas' power-grid
operator on Friday called on residents to cut their electricity
use this weekend after six generating plants fell offline in a
heat wave.
Record temperatures have pushed up demand for air
conditioning, contributing to soaring wholesale prices this
week. The call for residents to conserve came after prices
soared to more than $4,000 per megawatt hour (MWH) in Houston
briefly on Friday afternoon, from less than $6 MWH earlier.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said six
generation plants, providing 2,900 megawatts (MW), tripped
offline on Friday afternoon. All of the grid's generation
facilities had resumed operation, Interim ERCOT Chief Executive
Brad Jones said in a revised statement.
"We're asking Texans to conserve power when they can," Jones
said in a statement, asking residents to push up thermostats to
78-degrees Fahrenheit or above (25.5 Celsius) and not run
power-consuming appliances during peak hours through the
weekend.
ERCOT earlier projected power demand would peak at 71,152
megawatts on Monday. That level would break the May record of
70,703 MW set on May 9, but well below the state's all-time peak
of 74,820 MW reached in August 2019.
Forecaster AccuWeather expects Houston temperatures to rise
to 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday from the low 90s through
Sunday. The normal high is 86 degrees at this time of year.
