Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas grid operator calls for power conservation as temperatures, prices soar

05/13/2022 | 07:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston

HOUSTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The state of Texas' power-grid operator on Friday called on residents to cut their electricity use this weekend after six generating plants fell offline in a heat wave.

Record temperatures have pushed up demand for air conditioning, contributing to soaring wholesale prices this week. The call for residents to conserve came after prices soared to more than $4,000 per megawatt hour (MWH) in Houston briefly on Friday afternoon, from less than $6 MWH earlier.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said six generation plants, providing 2,900 megawatts (MW), tripped offline on Friday afternoon. All of the grid's generation facilities had resumed operation, Interim ERCOT Chief Executive Brad Jones said in a revised statement.

"We're asking Texans to conserve power when they can," Jones said in a statement, asking residents to push up thermostats to 78-degrees Fahrenheit or above (25.5 Celsius) and not run power-consuming appliances during peak hours through the weekend.

ERCOT earlier projected power demand would peak at 71,152 megawatts on Monday. That level would break the May record of 70,703 MW set on May 9, but well below the state's all-time peak of 74,820 MW reached in August 2019.

Forecaster AccuWeather expects Houston temperatures to rise to 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday from the low 90s through Sunday. The normal high is 86 degrees at this time of year. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aAustralia's Morrison vows more empathy if re-elected PM
RE
12:18aNorth Korea's Kim says COVID 'great turmoil', 21 new deaths reported
RE
12:11aShanghai hunkers down for final COVID battle, Beijing outbreak stubborn
RE
05/13Australia says Chinese spy ship did not breach law of the sea
RE
05/13Australia says Chinese spy ship did not breach law of the sea
RE
05/13Overnight strike destroys aid center in Kharkiv region
RE
05/13India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect
RE
05/13Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
RE
05/13Do spam bots really comprise under 5% of Twitter users? Elon Musk wants to know
RE
05/13U.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN as summit commits to raise level of ties
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
3U.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN as summit commits to raise level of tie..
4Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
5Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, ..

HOT NEWS