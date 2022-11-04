Texas has the most election deniers running for office

Carmen Maria Montiel is a Republican running for Texas's 18th Congressional District in the U.S. midterm elections. She's one of hundreds of Republicans on the ballot in 2022 who falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen by fraud. She warned, without evidence, that the same thing could happen again.

"What I'm telling the people is that we need to go to vote massively, that the only way we can overcome the cheating, is to vote massively."

Republican Irene Armendariz-Jackson, running for the 16th Congressional District in Texas, goes further, saying that those who stand by the actual election results are the real "deniers."

"We should call the other side voter denier because they're denying legitimate voters' vote to be counted and those to be the ones that actually decide the elections."

A nationwide survey by FiveThirtyEight found 201 of 552 Republican candidates running for office fully deny the 2020 election results. 24 of them are in Texas, more than any other state.

"Well, Texas has a lot of election deniers running for office because the Republican Party is very big in Texas"

History and public policy professor at the University of Texas at Austin, Jeremy Suri, says the election denial is a tactic for Republicans to position themselves close to the most popular figure in their party: the former president.

"And there are a lot of Republicans, particularly outside of the cities in Texas, who are associating themselves with Donald Trump and that part of the Republican Party and this is one of the standard lines they are using to identify themselves."

Montiel: "Well, January 6 was the American people expressing themself."

Key to the deniers' narrative: claiming the violent attack by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, was a noble act by patriotic citizens.

Montiel: "I was there and I saw it, they were very respectable, they were just expressing their opinion and fighting for their country, because most of the people that were there, they understand that we are losing our country."

Joe Biden defeated Trump by more than 7 million votes in 2020, and Trump's claims of fraud at the time were repeatedly rejected by courts and state and federal election authorities.

Biden: 'You can't call yourself a democracy or supporting democratic principles if you say: 'The only election that's fair is the one I win.'

Biden, in a pitch to voters ahead of the midterm, said that candidates who deny the results of the 2020 election are a threat to U.S. democracy.

Election distrust has spread to local contests in Texas. Bruce Sherbet is the election administrator for Collin County outside Dallas-Fort Worth. He tells Reuters that there is more distrust surrounding the 2022 vote than any other in his four decades of working Texas elections.

"There's, there's definitely a confidence problem with some folks in our election processes. And the best way to address that is to, to be transparent about the process, to show all of the safeguards that are built into the voting process, and to answer questions when they come up. And that's really how we're going to start maybe getting things a little bit more on track in that regard."