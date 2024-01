Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Texas power grid operator ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) on Sunday issued an appeal to the public calling for energy conservation from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. CT (1200-1600 GMT) on Monday.

"Operating reserves are expected to be low Monday morning due to continued freezing temperatures, record-breaking demand, unseasonably low wind," the grid operator said in a statement. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)