Texas judge blocks enforcement of pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban: clinics' lawyers

The temporary restraining order by Judge Christine Weems in Harris County came in a last-ditch bid by abortion providers to resume services after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed the right of women to obtain abortions.

The order was confirmed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represented the abortion providers. Abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy can now resume in Texas at some clinics, the group said.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)