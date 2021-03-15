Texas lawmakers prepare bill to cut $5.1 bln in winter storm power fees

March 15 (Reuters) - Texas lawmakers on Monday were
preparing legislation to cut about $5.1 billion in disputed
electricity and services fees levied on power marketers during a
winter freeze that sent the state's power market into financial
crisis.
The cold snap last month spurred a power crisis that pushed
the state's weekly electricity costs by nearly 10 times the
usual to about $47 billion. Those costs led at least two
bankruptcies and a sparked a battle between lawmakers and the
state's power regulator over the handling of the crisis and
resulting prices.
Governor Greg Abbott on Monday submitted an emergency
proposal authorizing legislators to address billing errors and
service fees that led to a heated battle between lawmakers and
the state's power regulator over who can rescind the charges.
Lawmakers were moving to consider as early as Monday a bill
cutting about $3.2 billion in power charges and services fees
that state's market adviser last week testified were improperly
levied and should be corrected.
Arthur D'Andrea, the head of the state's Public Utility
Commission (PUC), rejected any change and advised lawmakers they
could do it at the risk of a legal backlash. His refusal during
a hearing last week to rescind prices sparked a heated comments
between senators and the PUC chief.
One state senator, Charles Schwertner, ended his remarks by
telling D'Andrea, who was appointed to the commission by Abbott:
"My faith in you as chairman is severely, severely lacking."
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)