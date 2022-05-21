Texas mother struggles to find formula for her baby

Kim Anatra, Sienna's mother, has spent weeks searching store shelves with no success. As she watched her formula supply dwindle, she decided to speed up the timetable for transitioning Sienna to baby food.

Anatra said that most pediatricians recommend making the switch around six months. She had planned to follow the recommendations but felt forced to begin the transition at five months instead of six due to the shortage problem. She reported that supplementing formula with baby food is going smoothly for Sienna, but added that learning how to digest more solid food is a challenge.

But there are signs of hope for struggling families now. Aptamil maker Danone has stepped up shipments of infant formula from Europe, according to a U.S. customs data and an analysis of ocean cargo data by shipping consultancy Ocean Audit for Reuters. And Abbott Laboratories and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are on track to reopen Abbott's baby formula manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan, within one or two weeks, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said on Thursday (May 19).

President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act on Wednesday to help manufacturers obtain ingredients to ramp up supply. Biden also directed U.S. agencies to use Defense Department-contracted commercial aircraft to bring formula into the United States from overseas, calling it Operation Fly Formula.

On Feb. 17, Abbott Laboratories recalled dozens of types of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas over reports of bacterial infections in infants, creating one of the most urgent food shortages in recent history for U.S. families.