Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas mother struggles to find formula for her baby

05/21/2022 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The family lives in Houston, Texas, which is no exception to the nationwide shortage. Parents throughout the city are taking drastic measures to find formula, with one mother even saying she was expanding her search to a 200-mile radius, the Houston Chronicle reported. City shelters are also reporting difficulty meeting the formula demand for low-income mothers.

Kim Anatra, Sienna's mother, has spent weeks searching store shelves with no success. As she watched her formula supply dwindle, she decided to speed up the timetable for transitioning Sienna to baby food.

Anatra said that most pediatricians recommend making the switch around six months. She had planned to follow the recommendations but felt forced to begin the transition at five months instead of six due to the shortage problem. She reported that supplementing formula with baby food is going smoothly for Sienna, but added that learning how to digest more solid food is a challenge.

But there are signs of hope for struggling families now. Aptamil maker Danone has stepped up shipments of infant formula from Europe, according to a U.S. customs data and an analysis of ocean cargo data by shipping consultancy Ocean Audit for Reuters. And Abbott Laboratories and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are on track to reopen Abbott's baby formula manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan, within one or two weeks, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said on Thursday (May 19).

President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act on Wednesday to help manufacturers obtain ingredients to ramp up supply. Biden also directed U.S. agencies to use Defense Department-contracted commercial aircraft to bring formula into the United States from overseas, calling it Operation Fly Formula.

On Feb. 17, Abbott Laboratories recalled dozens of types of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas over reports of bacterial infections in infants, creating one of the most urgent food shortages in recent history for U.S. families.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:16aBoeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test
RE
02:14aRussia likely facing Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles shortage, UK says
RE
02:09aBoeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test
RE
01:54aRussia advances in Ukraine's Donbas as Mariupol steelworks siege ends
RE
01:53aUk - if russia continues to lose uavs at current rate, russian f…
RE
01:52aUk military intelligence - russia experiencing shortage of uavs…
RE
01:49aUk military intelligence says russia is likely experiencing a sh…
RE
01:46aShanghai inches towards COVID lockdown exit, Beijing plays defence
RE
01:09aRussia stops Finland gas flows over payments dispute
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Changes to Coor's management
2UPSTART HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH ..
3PayPal Announces Expiration and Results of Debt Tender Offer
4Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this w..
5Bombardier : to Host Special Celebration at the European Business Aviat..

HOT NEWS