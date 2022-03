March 16 (Reuters) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has sent letters to 19 financial companies to clarify their investment policies on fossil fuels, his office said on Wednesday.

Letters were sent to companies including BlackRock Inc, , JPMorgan Chase & Co and to Wells Fargo & Co among others. Under a new state law, companies found to boycott fossil fuels could be barred from state pension funds. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)