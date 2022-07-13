Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas power grid asks people to conserve energy during extreme heat

07/13/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 13 (Reuters) - Texas's power grid operator asked homes and businesses on Wednesday to once again conserve electricity amid stifling heat that has pushed power demand beyond its available supply.

For the second time this week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the state's power grid, said homes and businesses should conserve energy due to expectations that the state's power resources would not be able to keep up with rising demand.

Temperatures across the state were once again above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), higher than the average for this time of the year. ERCOT said demand would start to exceed available supplies sometime after 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT), and called for conservation for a six-hour period.

ERCOT operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load.

Texas homes and businesses heeded ERCOT's weekend call to conserve energy on Monday. That allowed the grid to meet record demand without resorting to emergency measures, including rotating blackouts.

Power demand hit another all-time high on Tuesday as consumers continued to crank up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave. ERCOT did not ask consumers to conserve energy on Tuesday.

AccuWeather forecast temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, will reach 104 F on Wednesday. That would be the hottest day in the city since August 2015 when highs reached 106 F and compares with a normal high of 94 F for this time of year, according to federal data.

ERCOT forecast power use hit a preliminary 78,419 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday, topping the prior record of 78,264 MW on Monday, and will reach 78,963 MW on Wednesday.

One megawatt can power around 1,000 U.S. homes on a typical day, but only about 200 homes on a hot summer day in Texas.

Power prices at the ERCOT North Hub <EL-PK-ERTN-SNL>, which includes Dallas, jumped to a near 13-month high of $280 per megawatt hour for Wednesday from $130 for Tuesday. That compares with an average of $70 so far this year, $141 in 2021 and a five-year (2017-2021) average of $56.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22pLithuania will allow sanctioned Russian goods trade to Kaliningrad
RE
01:20pSwiss advise against non-urgent trips to Sri Lanka
RE
01:18pBank of Canada makes a splash with developed economies' first 100 pointer
RE
01:13pWall St slips as hot inflation data rattles investors
RE
01:12pPope names women to bishops advisory committee for first time
RE
01:10pU.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources
RE
01:06pEnfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore
RE
01:02pU.S. HHS : pharmacies must fill reproductive health prescriptions
RE
01:01pERCOT issues fresh power conservation appeal for Texas
RE
12:53pU.S. successfully tested Lockheed hypersonic missile this week -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 drops on stronger sterling after surprise economic growth
2Analyst recommendations: AMD, Constellation Brands, Gartner, Clorox, We..
3BNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
4Mdundo.com: Reach 20.3m monthly active users in June, and surpass guida..
5Gasoline, food drive U.S. consumer prices higher in June

HOT NEWS