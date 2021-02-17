Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas power prices spike as deadly cold wave overwhelms grid

02/17/2021 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Electricity prices in Texas soared this week, with spot prices breaking above $10,000 per megawatt hour (MWh), as utilities scrambled for power supplies to meet surging heating demand amid a brutal cold wave over the state.

Millions of Texans are without power after grid operator The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) instituted rolling blackouts as electric heating demand caused by the historic winter storm overwhelmed generation, some of which was knocked offline by the extreme weather.

The electricity shortfall caused prices to spike as utilities seek any power they can find.

Next-day power for Wednesday at the ERCOT North hub <EL-PK-ERTN-SNL>, which includes the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, spiked to a record of $8,800 per MWh, a nearly six-fold jump from $1,489.75 on the previous day.

ERCOT's website showed wholesale power prices deliverable over the next five minutes broke above $10,000 per MWh earlier this week.

Real time prices were less than $50 per MWh before the cold blast hit Texas. ERCOT's average real time settlement price was around $9,000 per MWh late on Tuesday.

"The surge in prices is due to the simultaneous constriction in supply due to freeze-offs and a surge in demand for heating," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IEG Vantage, adding that the price spike is affecting residential and commercial users.

"Homeowners who depend on power for home heating will be particularly impacted while businesses and manufacturers will face a spike in rates."

Extreme weather has forced about 34,000 megawatts (MW) of generation off the system, ERCOT said on Monday, or 40% of roughly 82,000 MW of expected capacity.

Around 3.2 million customers were still without power in Texas, according to local power companies.

"There isn't a massive impact to the futures curve which tells me that this event is short lived and of course highly dependent on the current weather pattern," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

Temperatures are expected to rise after mid-week which should help the market balances normalize, he added.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/16Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail
RE
02/16Texas power prices spike as deadly cold wave overwhelms grid
RE
02/16Pandemic hitting German wages harder than financial crisis
RE
02/16Afghanistan peace talks under threat as major Taliban spring offensive takes shape
RE
02/16Norway oil firms raise 2021 investment plans, cuts seen for 2022
RE
02/16Uk foreign secretary raab the uk delivers for all nations of the uk when asked about a minister for the union
RE
02/16INSURANCE EUROPE AISBL : Insurers call for global solution to taxing rights; warn digital levy could mean higher costs for consumers
PU
02/16BOJ should tailor ETF purchases to reduce distortions, says govt panel member
RE
02/16Rising U.S. yields takes edge off stocks rally
RE
02/16Hong kong tycoon jimmy lai arrested again in prison on suspicion of assisting one of 12 fugitives captured by china last year- oriental daily, without citing sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : Buffett's Berkshire reveals big stakes in Verizon, Chevron
2Dollar gains as Treasury yields rise; bitcoin breaches $50,000
3EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED : EHANG (EH) ALERT: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regar..
4DOW JONES 30 : Stocks edge higher, bonds sell off as investors bet on recovery
5INVESCO QQQ TRUST, SERIES 1 : Traders chase sky-high returns in leveraged exchange traded products

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ