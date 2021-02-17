Texas power prices spike as deadly cold wave overwhelms grid

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Electricity prices in Texas soared this
week, with spot prices breaking above $10,000 per megawatt hour
(MWh), as utilities scrambled for power supplies to meet surging
heating demand amid a brutal cold wave over the state.
Millions of Texans are without power after grid operator The
Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) instituted rolling
blackouts as electric heating demand caused by the historic
winter storm overwhelmed generation, some of which was knocked
offline by the extreme weather.
The electricity shortfall caused prices to spike as
utilities seek any power they can find.
Next-day power for Wednesday at the ERCOT North hub
<EL-PK-ERTN-SNL>, which includes the cities of Dallas and Fort
Worth, spiked to a record of $8,800 per MWh, a nearly six-fold
jump from $1,489.75 on the previous day.
ERCOT's website showed wholesale power prices deliverable
over the next five minutes broke above $10,000 per MWh earlier
this week.
Real time prices were less than $50 per MWh before the cold
blast hit Texas. ERCOT's average real time settlement price was
around $9,000 per MWh late on Tuesday.
"The surge in prices is due to the simultaneous constriction
in supply due to freeze-offs and a surge in demand for heating,"
said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IEG Vantage,
adding that the price spike is affecting residential and
commercial users.
"Homeowners who depend on power for home heating will be
particularly impacted while businesses and manufacturers will
face a spike in rates."
Extreme weather has forced about 34,000 megawatts (MW) of
generation off the system, ERCOT said on Monday, or 40% of
roughly 82,000 MW of expected capacity.
Around 3.2 million customers were still without power in
Texas, according to local power companies.
"There isn't a massive impact to the futures curve which
tells me that this event is short lived and of course highly
dependent on the current weather pattern," said Robert DiDona of
Energy Ventures Analysis.
Temperatures are expected to rise after mid-week which
should help the market balances normalize, he added.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)