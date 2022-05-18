Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas power use hits monthly record during heatwave

05/18/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas

(Reuters) - Power demand in Texas hit a monthly record on Tuesday and will likely break that high on Wednesday as consumers keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering spring heatwave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for most of the state, said conditions were normal early Wednesday.

At the start of the current heat, however, ERCOT was forced to ask customers to conserve energy on May 13 after several power plants shut unexpectedly, causing real-time prices to soar to over $4,000 per megawatt hour (MWh).

Extreme weather reminds Texans of the 2021 February freeze that left millions without power, water and heat for days during a deadly storm as ERCOT scrambled to prevent a grid collapse after an unusually large amount of generation was shut.

AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, would remain in the low to mid 90s Fahrenheit (33.9 Celsius) from Wednesday to Saturday. That compares with a normal high of 87 in the city at this time of year.

ERCOT said demand peaked at 70,804 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday and will rise to 71,505 MW on Wednesday.

Tuesday's high broke the grid's 70,703 MW record for the month of May set on May 9 but remained well short of the all-time high of 74,820 MW set in August 2019.

One megawatt can power around 1,000 U.S. homes on a typical day, but only about 200 homes on a hot summer day in Texas.

ERCOT forecast continued economic growth would boost peak demand to 77,317 MW this summer. To meet that demand, the grid expects to have around 91,392 MW of power resources available this summer.

Next-day prices at the ERCOT North hub, which includes Dallas, rose to $98 per MWh for Wednesday from $79 for Tuesday.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01aANALYSIS-ZOMBIE UNICORNS : Indian startups go from feast to famine
RE
10:00aMARKETMIND : Extreme fear? Seriously?
RE
09:59aHindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque
RE
09:59aEnd of Brazil's rate hike cycle still depending on data, cenbank says
RE
09:57aCOVID testing firm Prenetics shares fall in New York debut
RE
09:57aAmazon discriminates against pregnant and disabled workers, New York alleges
RE
09:57aFormer Disney CEO Bob Iger invests in delivery startup Gopuff
RE
09:53aJEFF BEZOS : Bezos' Blue Origin delays 5th crewed flight
RE
09:52aNew Egypt international airport to open in mid-July
RE
09:50aChevron to launch carbon capture project in San Joaquin Valley
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Walmart, W..

HOT NEWS