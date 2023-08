Aug 1 (Reuters) - Demand for power in Texas hit a record high on Tuesday for a second day in a row and the seventh time this summer as homes and business kept air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heat wave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said power use reached a preliminary 83,414 megawatts (MW), which topped the all-time high of 83,047 MW on Monday. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)