Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break

05/24/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shooting at a Texas elementary school, in Uvalde

(Reuters) -The children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, were two days away from their summer break when Tuesday's massacre unfolded.

They had visited the zoo and participated in a gifted-and-talented showcase, recent posts on the school's Facebook page showed. Tuesday was awards day, according to the calendar, and pupils were invited to wear a nice outfit and fun shoes as part of a "footloose and fancy" theme.

But at 11:43 a.m., a note was posted on the Facebook feed: "Please know at this time Robb Elementary is under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The pupils and staff are safe in the building," it read.

Then came a second message: "There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site."

School administrators asked parents to stay away. The school serves about 570 children in second through fourth grades, nearly 90% of them Hispanic.

The details that came next were devastating: an 18-year-old gunman had opened fire at the school, killing 19 children and two adults, officials said.

Messages poured in from around the world, offering prayers and expressing outrage at yet another U.S. mass shooting.

"Our hearts are breaking for the families that have been affected by this evil," Susan Vanderwier of Indiana wrote on the school's Facebook page.

The school district said the elementary school, where the student mission statement is "Live. Learn. Love. Lead," would remain closed for the final days of the school year.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Howard Goller)

By Sharon Bernstein


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44aTrump rebuked in Georgia as Republicans reject his hand-picked midterm challengers
RE
12:41aNew Zealand dlr jumps as RBNZ hikes, warns much more to come
RE
12:34aTrump rebuked in Georgia as Republicans reject his hand-picked midterm challengers
RE
12:34aIndonesia raises $3.25 billion in its biggest global sukuk sale
RE
12:32aMIDTERMS : Takeaways from Tuesday's U.S. primary elections
RE
12:26aU.S. corn extends losses on planting progress; soybeans up on export demand
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back as -2-
DJ
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Bounce Back as Volatility Continues
DJ
12:23aSri Lanka PM will retain finance minister portfolio -sources
RE
12:18aBrazil stock market optimism tempered as fears grow over October vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend
2Russia seeks to put stranglehold on twin Ukrainian cities
3U.S. corn extends losses on planting progress; soybeans up on export de..
4JIC is considering acquisition of Toshiba - Bloomberg
5Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Update - Notification of buy-back - CB..

HOT NEWS