Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas regulator warns lawmakers against rollback in storm power prices

03/11/2021 | 11:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston

(Reuters) - The head of Texas's power regulator told lawmakers on Thursday that any effort to retroactively reduce the power prices levied during a recent storm would lead to lawsuits that the state could lose.

The state's power grid operator raised power prices sharply during a February freeze that pushed two power companies into bankruptcy. Others have warned of potential bankruptcies. Top officials this week called on the Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas to immediately reduce about $16 billion in power prices.

Any repricing would trigger lawsuits that the commission would lose, PUC Chairman Arthur D'Andrea bluntly told lawmakers at a hearing in Austin. Commodity contracts used to hedge power have closed and any repricing "will have consequences" for the state's power, agriculture and other markets, he said.

"If I do it, I get sued and lose right away," he told a state committee. The legislature could attempt to change the pricing by passing a bill, but it also would face lawsuits and could lose, he added.

The state independent market adviser has recommended a pricing of the final 32 hours of the five-day emergency and called for some service fees to be cut, citing grid rules. Emergency charges amounted to $16 billion for power and about $1.5 billion for service fees tied to the power price.

The state's governor, lieutenant governor and 28 of 32 state senators this week also called on the PUC and grid operator to "correct" the final 32 hours of power pricing, citing the recommendation and impact on utilities.

"These corrections are squarely within your authority, whether by your own action or an order to ERCOT," the senators told D'Andrea in a letter on Tuesday, referring to the state grid operator by its acronym.

"I disagree" with the senators' call, D'Andrea said. He has continually ruled out a power price rollback, arguing "it is impossible to unscramble" insisting the decision to raise prices during the cold snap was known to all grid users.

D'Andrea pushed back against the market monitor's estimate of the power overcharges, telling lawmakers the amount was much smaller, about $3.2 billion.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), which handles Texas power trades, last week closed contracts that covered billions of dollars in state power trades and has no authority to reopen settled contracts. ICE has deferred settling four contracts tied to the service fees that are much smaller in value, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27pIndia's February fuel demand falls to five-month low
RE
04:24pFACEBOOK  : Roblox gains steam after market debut as Cathie Wood's Ark picks up shares
RE
04:23pDollar drops for third-straight day as inflation fears fade
RE
04:17pTexas regulator warns lawmakers against rollback in storm power prices
RE
04:16pPakistan to block social media app TikTok over indecency complaint
RE
04:10pWorld stock markets hit two-week high as inflation worries ease
RE
04:08pUK delays post-Brexit import checks to give more time to prepare
RE
04:03pLagarde comments at ECB press conference
RE
04:02pECB POLICYMAKERS AGREE ON BOND PURCHASE TARGET, DIFFER ON YIELD LEVEL AIM : sources
RE
04:02pUK's Sunak says he does not favour a debt-to-GDP target
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : ECB signals faster money-printing to keep lid on yields
2'AS LONG AS IT LASTS': Rolls-Royce says can weather crisis despite record loss
3BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
4World stock markets hit two-week high as inflation worries ease
5MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Announcement of Audited Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ