Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas school shooting victims take action against gunmaker

06/03/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

(Reuters) - The father of a 10-year-old girl slain in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and a school employee have taken initial steps that could lead to lawsuits against Daniel Defense, the maker of the semiautomatic rifle used in last week's massacre that killed 21 people.

Lawyers for Alfred Garza, father of Robb Elementary School student Amerie Jo Garza, requested in a letter on Friday to Daniel Defense that the Black Creek, Georgia-based gun manufacturer provide information about its marketing to teens and children.

"We ask you to begin providing information to us now, rather than force Mr. Garza to file a lawsuit to obtain it," his lawyers wrote in the letter.

Separately, school employee Emilia Marin filed papers in Texas state court seeking an order to depose Daniel Defense and force the company to turn over documents, also related to its marketing. Marin is listed as a speech pathologist clerk on the school's website.

Marin's filing late on Thursday is a petition that allows a party to begin investigating potential claims.

No lawsuits have yet been announced against Daniel Defense stemming from the shooting.

Daniel Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, stormed the school on May 24 and killed 19 students and two teachers before he was killed by law enforcement, according to authorities.

The letter from Garza's attorneys asked Daniel Defense to provide a range of information, including communications with Ramos, documents related to the shooting, use of video games to market its guns and social media accounts.

Marin's attorney, Don Flanary of San Antonio, said he wants to investigate the marketing of the guns to Ramos when he was a minor. Ramos bought a semiautomatic rifle legally on his 18th birthday on May 17.

Gun manufacturers are generally shielded from lawsuits over criminal use of their firearms by a federal law called the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, or PLCAA.

However, the Connecticut Supreme Court in 2019 ruled that gun company Remington Arms could be sued by families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting under a PLCAA exception because Remington allegedly violated state marketing laws. The families said in February that Remington paid $73 million to settle the case.

Garza's lawyers include Josh Koskoff, who led the Sandy Hook case against Remington, and well-known personal injury attorney Mikal Watts.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Tom Hals


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27pGold slips 1% as solid jobs data spurs rate hike bets
RE
07:23pTexas school shooting victims take action against gunmaker
RE
07:17pDepository Russia planned to service Eurobonds halts euro transactions
RE
07:17pU.S. doctors urged to test for monkeypox, CDC says risk to public low
RE
07:16pEU industry chief Breton in push to help Ukraine stay connected
RE
07:15pExclusive - US EPA expected to issue biofuel blending volumes for 2022 below proposed number
RE
07:15pGerman lawmakers approve 100 bln euro military revamp
RE
07:13pCrypto scam victims lose more than $1 billion since 2021 - FTC
RE
07:10pOhio lawmakers advance trans sports ban with genital check
RE
07:09pBiden wishes Elon Musk 'luck' on moon trip after job cut plans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St slides as solid jobs data supports rate hike bets
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Analyst recommendations: Micron, Microsoft, Snowflake, Solaredge, Veeva..
4Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tes..
5Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows

HOT NEWS