STORY: Authorities identified the woman as 36-year-old Genesse Moreno, saying she had opened fire inside Lakewood Church on Sunday with her 7-year-old son in tow.

"There were two weapons of hers recovered on the scene, an Anderson Manufacturing AR -15, which was what she utilized to fire at the officers," Homicide Division Commander for the Houston Police Department Chris Hassig said.

As a motive, they said they were looking at a range of possibilities: a family dispute, a history of mental illness, and potentially an opinion about the war in Gaza, pointing out that the gun she used in the shooting had a sticker that read "Palestine." Authorities also said they found "antisemitic writings" belonging to the suspect.

Two off-duty law enforcement officers who were working security at the church exchanged fire with and killed Moreno shortly before 2 p.m. local time in the hallway of the church as worshipers were arriving for a Spanish language service.

The 7-year-old boy, whom officials said was Moreno's son, was shot in the head and remained in critical condition on Monday. Officials previously said he was five years old.

Lakewood Church, one of the largest evangelical churches in the U.S. led by televangelist Joel Osteen, seats some 16,000 people.