STORY: In the wake of yet another mass shooting that left nine people dead, including the gunman, at a Texas mall Saturday...

U.S. President Joe Biden has again urged Congress to pass gun control bills, posting on Twitter:

"...Congress must send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe."

But there is little chance the narrowly divided House and Senate would pass such legislation.

According to police Saturday, the gunman killed eight people at Allen Premium Outlets mall, including children, and wounded at least seven, before a police officer killed him.

Biden added that the assailant wore tactical gear and was armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon.

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with nearly 200 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms, and that issue is a hot button one for many Republicans, who are backed by millions in donations from gun rights groups and manufacturers.

Biden on Sunday had the White House lower its flag in honor of the Texas victims.