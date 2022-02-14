Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas sues Meta's Facebook over facial-recognition practices

02/14/2022 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 3D-printed images of Facebook's logo and Meta Platforms seen on a keyboard in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Texas attorney general's office sued Meta's Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that collected the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent.

The lawsuit accuses Facebook of capturing biometric information from photos and videos that users uploaded without consent, disclosing the information to others and failing to destroy it within a reasonable time.

"This is yet another example of Big Tech's deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans' privacy and security," Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited a person familiar with the matter as saying that the state was seeking hundreds of billions of dollars in civil penalties.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company said in a blog post in November that it was shutting down a facial recognition system and would delete more than a billion people's information. It cited concerns about use of the technology and uncertainty over what the rules are regarding its use.

It also agreed to pay $650 million in 2020 to settle an Illinois state lawsuit that dealt with similar concerns.

The new lawsuit, which was filed in a state court in Marshall, Texas, says that 20.5 million Texans have a Facebook account.

"The scope of Facebook's misconduct is staggering," the lawsuit said. "Facebook repeatedly captured Texans' biometric identifiers without consent not hundreds, or thousands, or millions of times -- but billions of times," the lawsuit said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.27% 216.85 Delayed Quote.-34.73%
S&P 500 -0.35% 4405.25 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pRussia says it will keep talking over Ukraine; U.S. says threat building
RE
01:55pRussia says it will keep talking over Ukraine; U.S. says threat building
RE
01:55pU.s. 10-year yield cuts session gains, last at 1.975%…
RE
01:54pMexican president defends disclosure of journalist's purported salary
RE
01:50pU.S. Is Closing Kyiv Embassy, Relocating Diplomatic Operations To Western Ukraine - WSJ
RE
01:50pU.s state department orders destruction of computer equipment am…
RE
01:49pU.s. is closing kyiv embassy, relocating diplomatic operations t…
RE
01:46pU.S. considering offering Ukraine up to $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees
RE
01:46pUkraine's UIA loses insurance cover for some planes in Ukrainian airspace
RE
01:37pFrance's Capgemini 2022 margin growth likely capped by costs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
3Europe's banks fear payment system could be casualty of Russia-Ukraine ..
4Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war, ambassador tells BBC
5Ex-Goldman banker accused of seeking millions in 1MDB corruption trial

HOT NEWS