Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Texas teen wins Scripps spelling bee after 'spell-off'

06/03/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Logan takes home $50,000 from Scripps, plus further money prizes and reference works from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica.

She beat Vikram Raju, 12, of Denver after their neck-and-neck competition required a "spell-off" to decide the winner, a first in the history of the Bee. The second-place prize is $25,000.

They claimed the top spots in the competition that pitted spellers ages 7-15 from across the United States and as far away as Guam for the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. This year's competition was held at National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.

In the spell-off, each competitor had 90 seconds to spell as many words correctly as possible. Raju went first and spelled 15 words correctly of the 19 he attempted.

Logan, who waited for her turn in a sound-proof area, emerged to spell 21 words correctly of the 26 she attempted.

Both had the same list of words read to them, ringing a bell to signal they were ready to advance to the next word.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53a'Enemies' triggering unrest in Iran to overthrow the Islamic Republic -Khamenei
RE
02:33aNorth Korea's Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee
RE
02:25aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:23aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:08aUkraine's intelligence in communication with captured Azovstal fighters - minister
RE
01:58aUkraine's intelligence in communication with captured Azovstal fighters - minister
RE
12:57aJapan's Kishida may join NATO summit to discuss Ukraine crisis -Kyodo
RE
12:56aHong Kong steps up security on Tiananmen anniversary, Taiwan decries suppression
RE
12:55aJapan's Kishida may join NATO summit to discuss Ukraine crisis -Kyodo
RE
06/03Australia PM honours Queen Elizabeth amid renewed republican debate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 5-Ukraine says its troops have pushed back Russian advance in ea..
2VGP NV: Upcoming Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Ind..
3Rogers asks tribunal to scrap Canada competition bureau's rejection of ..
4National Fertilizers : Rate Contract for Online Testing of Safety Valve..
5Vedanta : Outcome of committee meeting

HOT NEWS