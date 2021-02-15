Texas wholesale electric prices spike more than 10,000% amid outages

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The spot price of wholesale electricity
on the Texas power grid spiked more than 10,000% on Monday amid
a deep freeze across the state and rolling outages among power
producers, according to data on the grid operator's website.
Real-time wholesale market prices on the power grid operated
by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) were more
than $9,000 per megawatt hour late Monday morning, compared with
pre-storm prices of less than $50 per megawatt hour, according
to ERCOT data.
The surge reflects the real-time megawatt hour price of
electricity and the cost of congestion and losses at different
points across the grid. Early on Monday, ERCOT said extreme
weather conditions forced many power generating units off the
grid, upending the supply of electricity.
ERCOT did not respond to an email message about the spike in
wholesale electricity prices.
On Feb. 10, well before inclement weather hit Texas, spot
wholesale prices on ERCOT settled around $30 per megawatt hour
at the end of the day, ERCOT data show. But on Sunday, the price
per megawatt hour surged past $9,000 on the grid.
ERCOT can be more susceptible to wholesale price spikes
because it does not have a capacity market, which pays power
plants to be on standby during peak demand and weather
emergencies, for example. ERCOT's model means consumers are not
paying for generation that may never be called into action.
But early on Monday, ERCOT said extreme weather conditions
caused many generating units – across all fuel types – to trip
offline and become unavailable. That forced more than 30,000
megawatts of power generation off the grid, ERCOT said in a news
release.
