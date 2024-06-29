June 28 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas on Friday temporarily blocked a Biden administration rule from taking effect that would extend mandatory overtime pay to 4 million salaried U.S. workers.

U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan in Sherman, Texas, said the U.S. Department of Labor rule that is set to go into effect on Monday improperly bases eligibility for overtime pay on workers' wages rather than their job duties.

Jordan, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, blocked the Labor Department from applying the rule to state workers in Texas pending the outcome of a legal challenge by the Republican-led state. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)