Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Textel : Announces $4 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Cultivation Capital Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

Texting platform for contact centers plans to expand sales efforts, marketing and deepen product functionality

Textel, the cloud-based texting platform for contact centers, announced it recently completed a $4M Series A funding round. Cultivation Capital led the round with additional investment from Stout Street Capital and Capital Midwest Fund III. This latest funding round brings Textel’s total funds raised to $5M and accelerates their plans to drive additional partner sales and marketing. Textel will also use the funds to deliver on additional product functionality.

Cultivation Capital manages a family of funds focused on early stage investing with brands that have achieved measurable milestones, and have product, revenue, and traction. Considered one of the most active early stage venture firms in North America, Cultivation Capital currently manages over 145 different brands including brands like Sharpen and Benchmark.

The Series A funding comes at an exciting time for Textel who continues to gain significant traction with customers in the enterprise contact center market through its integrations with leading contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions like NICE inContact and Genesys®. Textel doubled its employee headcount from last year and is looking to fill additional roles in the coming months.

“Contact centers are clamoring for ways to reduce call volumes and increase agent efficiency. Textel’s texting platform not only provides a better channel for communication, it also provides additional tools to improve the customer experience. We’re impressed with the amazing work done by Textel in finding a simple yet highly impactful way to connect businesses to their customers,” said Paul Weber, Venture Partner at Cultivation Capital and member of Textel’s board of directors.

Textel works seamlessly within the NICE inContact and Genesys environments by routing incoming text messages to an available SMS-proficient agent utilizing their chat window who can then text right back. Teams can also send outbound texts on an ad hoc basis or using event-based triggers.

“Our latest round of funding will help us tremendously to reach our goal to deliver a feature rich texting platform. Contact centers need it, their customers already expect it, and we’re prepared to get them there,” said James Diel, Founder and CEO of Textel.

To learn more about Textel and its platform, visit textel.net.

About Textel:
Founded in 2014, Textel provides a texting platform for contact centers that is specifically designed to improve the customer experience, increase customer engagement, improve contact center performance and efficiency and drive revenue. With nearly 800 customers across North America, Textel is the texting platform for organizations who want to communicate with customers faster and more efficiently than traditional channels (email, voice, chat), improve the customer experience, and positively impact the KPIs of the contact center. To learn more, visit www.textel.net.

About Cultivation Capital Partners:
Cultivation Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in software technology, life sciences, and agriculture technology companies. Since its founding in 2012, the firm has invested in over 150 companies and is recognized as one of the most active early-stage investors in the United States. For more information, visit https://cultivationcapital.com.

About Stout Street Capital:
Stout Street Capital is a Denver based seed-stage fund that seeks to invest in early-stage companies focused on improving efficiency and generating bottom-line value in large established sectors in the market. The firm has funded over 45 startups over two funds. Visit https://stoutstreetcapital.com/.

About Capital Midwest Fund III (Milwaukee, Wisconsin):
Capital Midwest Fund invests in revenue-stage Central United States companies providing customer-centric, problem-solving, business-to-business technology solutions, including software, services, and products, with specific emphasis on industrial, manufacturing, and healthcare markets. Visit https://www.capitalmidwest.com/.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pBerkshire Hathaway to pay $4.14 million to settle Iran sanctions violations claims
RE
01:15pOnly Eight States Top February Peak In Construction Employment Despite Gains In 32 States Last Month; More Losses Loom Without Loan Renewal
PU
01:15pStatistics - Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Underground Inventories in Canada – October 2020
PU
01:15pSYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Update
PU
01:15pCSE BULLETIN : Appointment of Market Maker - ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (MSVN)
NE
01:14pUK says trade talks with U.S. are intensifying
RE
01:14pBRUNSWICK CORPORATION : Raises Quarterly Dividend for the Eighth Consecutive Year
AQ
01:14pBP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Global equities decline on COVID lockdown fears
2APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
3IBM posts double-digit cloud revenue growth; says customers deferring some projects
4EURONEXT N.V. : Euronext plagued by two glitches Monday, latest exchange to go down
5Trump pushes for major COVID-19 deal over Senate Republican objections

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group