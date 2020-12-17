Log in
Textile Furnishings Mills Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe

12/17/2020 | 03:17pm EST
BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their textile furnishings mills industry group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006054/en/

Snapshot of BizVibe's textile furnishings mills industry group and product categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Discover 2,000+ textile furnishings mills company profiles on BizVibe. Browse unlimited company profiles for free

Companies listed under textile furnishings mills are defined as being primarily engaged in manufacturing woven, tufted, and other carpets and rugs and/or manufacturing household textile products from purchased materials.​ BizVibe’s detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with textile furnishings mills companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://manufacturing.bizvibe.com/textile-furnishings-mills/

BizVibe’s Textile Furnishings Mills Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 50+ countries

30+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What’s in a Company Profile?

  • Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
  • Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
  • Company performance and risk monitoring
  • Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
  • Accurate and up-to-date company information

Top Countries

BizVibe’s platform contains 2,000+ textile furnishings mills​ company profiles which span across 50+ countries:

  • 500+ companies in the USA
  • 100+ companies in the UK
  • 80+ companies in India
  • 50+ companies in Australia
  • 40+ companies in Canada

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all textile furnishings mills​ into 30+ product and service categories including:

  • Braided rugs
  • Draperies
  • Tablecloths
  • Linens
  • Towels

View all related product and service categories

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within textile furnishings mills​ categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

  • Financial News
  • M&A Partnerships
  • Product/Service Launches
  • Management Moves
  • Compliance and Legal News

Manufacturing Industry Companies

The textile furnishings mills​ industry group is a part of BizVibe’s manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total. Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups:

  • Apparel Accessories and Other Apparel Manufacturing
  • Fabric Mills
  • Fiber, Yarn, and Thread Mills
  • Footwear Manufacturing
  • Cut and Sew Apparel Manufacturing

View all manufacturing categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, BizVibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.


© Business Wire 2020
