Textron launches two Cessna jets on corporate demand rebound

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Textron Inc on Monday launched two Cessna business jets as it looks to tap the corporate travel demand that has rebounded strongly from pandemic lows.

The jet maker said it would take orders for both the models, with deliveries for the Citation M2 Gen2 expected to begin by the end of first quarter 2022, and for the Citation XLS Gen2 by the second quarter.

The company lifted its full-year adjusted profit forecast for the second time this year in July, as business jet traffic saw a sharper post-COVID rebound than commercial flights. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)