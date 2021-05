BANGKOK, May 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise 6%-7% this year, up from the 3%-4% increase predicted earlier, as the global economy recovers, the country's shippers' council said on Thursday.

But a shortage of containers and coronavirus outbreaks in trading partners are negative factors, it said in a statement.

