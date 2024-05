May 23, 2024 at 02:34 am EDT

BANGKOK, May 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports rose 6.8% in April from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, beating analysts' expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 0.35% year-on-year increase for April in a Reuters poll, and followed March's 10.9% decline.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Thanadech Staporncharnchai, Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by John Mair, Martin Petty)