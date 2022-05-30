Thai April factory output rises 0.56% y/y, below forecast

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's factory output in
April rose at a smaller pace than expected as higher costs
continued to affect production, despite improved economic
activity, the industry ministry said on Monday.
The manufacturing production index (MPI) rose 0.56% in April
year-on-year, below a forecast rise of 1.6% in a Reuters poll
and against March's 0.44% increase.
Factory output, however, should continue to be underpinned
by increased domestic activity following an easing of COVID-19
curbs, while a weak baht further boost manufacturing
exports, ministry official Thongchai Chawalitpichaet told a
briefing.
In April, production of cars, oil, and rubber products rose
while output of hard disk drives dropped due to a shortage of
materials over China's pandemic lockdown measures, the ministry
said
In January-April, the MPI index rose 1.37% from a year
earlier. Industrial goods account for about 80% of total
exports.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
Editing by Ed Davies)