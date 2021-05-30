Thai April manufacturing output jumps 18.5% y/y, beats forecast

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing
production index (MPI) in April rose for second straight month,
up 18.46% from a year earlier, helped by higher production
of automobiles, beer and air conditioners, the industry ministry
said on Monday.
The reading, coming off a low base last year, compared with
a forecast for a rise of 14.6% in a Reuters poll and March's
revised 5.89% increase.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin
Staporncharnchai
Editing by Ed Davies)