Thai April manufacturing output jumps 18.5% y/y, beats forecast

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in April rose for second straight month, up 18.46% from a year earlier, helped by higher production of automobiles, beer and air conditioners, the industry ministry said on Monday.

The reading, coming off a low base last year, compared with a forecast for a rise of 14.6% in a Reuters poll and March's revised 5.89% increase.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)