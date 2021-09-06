Log in
Thai Aug CPI dips for first time in 5 months on subsidies

09/06/2021 | 01:03am EDT
BANGKOK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) unexpectedly dropped for the first time in five months, down 0.02% in August from a year earlier, due mainly to government subsidies, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 0.34% in a Reuters poll and followed July's 0.45% increase.

The CPI http://www.indexpr.moc.go.th/price_present/cpi/data/index_47.asp?list_month=08&list_year=2564&list_region=country was dragged down by government measures to lower living costs, particularly a subsidy on tuition fees https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2P31W6 and utility bills, as well as lower prices of some food items, the ministry said.

Without the measures, the headline CPI would have risen more than 1%, ministry official Wichanun Niwatjinda told a briefing on Thursday.

"If the measures are extended until December, monthly inflation will be negative until the end of the year. If not, it will be positive," he said.

The government is likely to continue providing subsidies along with relief measures as the Southeast Asian country struggles with its biggest wave of coronavirus infections.

However, headline inflation might not reach 1% this year, versus a current forecast of 0.7% to 1.7%, Wichanun said.

In August, the core CPI index was up 0.07% from a year earlier, below a forecast for a 0.18% rise.

In the January-August period, headline CPI rose 0.73% from a year earlier, with the core measure of CPI up 0.23%.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
