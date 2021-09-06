Thai Aug CPI dips for first time in 5 months on subsidies

BANGKOK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer
price index (CPI) unexpectedly dropped for the first time in
five months, down 0.02% in August from a year earlier, due
mainly to government subsidies, the commerce ministry said on
Monday.
The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 0.34% in
a Reuters poll and followed July's 0.45% increase.
The CPI http://www.indexpr.moc.go.th/price_present/cpi/data/index_47.asp?list_month=08&list_year=2564&list_region=country
was dragged down by government measures to lower living costs,
particularly a subsidy on tuition fees https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2P31W6
and utility bills, as well as lower prices of some food items,
the ministry said.
Without the measures, the headline CPI would have risen more
than 1%, ministry official Wichanun Niwatjinda told a briefing
on Thursday.
"If the measures are extended until December, monthly
inflation will be negative until the end of the year. If not, it
will be positive," he said.
The government is likely to continue providing subsidies
along with relief measures as the Southeast Asian country
struggles with its biggest wave of coronavirus infections.
However, headline inflation might not reach 1% this year,
versus a current forecast of 0.7% to 1.7%, Wichanun said.
In August, the core CPI index was up 0.07% from a year
earlier, below a forecast for a 0.18% rise.
In the January-August period, headline CPI rose 0.73% from a
year earlier, with the core measure of CPI up 0.23%.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and
Satawasin Staporncharnchai
Editing by Ed Davies)