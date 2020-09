The drop compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a decline of 12.05% in exports, and against July's 11.37% fall.

Excluding gold shipments, exports declined 14.26% year-on-year.

In January-August, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, contracted 7.75% from a year earlier, while imports tumbled 15.31%.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Ed Davies)