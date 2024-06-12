By Kosaku Narioka

Thailand's central bank held its policy rate steady, defying pressure to start easing as the economy begins to show signs of life.

The Bank of Thailand said Wednesday that its policy committee voted 6-to-1 to keep its one-day repurchase rate unchanged at 2.50%. The move keeps the rate in the Southeast Asian country at a decade high.

One member voted to cut the rate by 25 basis points partly to alleviate debt-servicing burden for borrowers.

Five of the seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the central bank to stand pat, while two had expected a cut of a quarter of a percentage point.

The decision comes as the BOT weighs concerns about high household debt, the Thai baht's weakness and uncertainty about government stimulus efforts that will have an impact on the economy.

The Thai central bank said Wednesday that the committee had concerns over the levels of household debt.

Thailand's postpandemic economic recovery has been among the weakest in Southeast Asia, but there have been some signs of improvement.

The central bank said in its monthly report that the economy improved in April from the previous month as the service sector expanded thanks to an improvement in tourist arrivals. The country's gross domestic product in the first quarter rose 1.5% from a year earlier, driven by private consumption and tourism.

On the currency front, the Thai baht continues to struggle to gain ground against the dollar. The currency was recently at THB36.70 per dollar after hitting the weakest level in a year and a half of about THB37.31 per dollar in May.

The country's consumer-price index rose 1.5% in May from a year earlier, compared with the central bank's inflation target range of 1.0%-3.0%.

The Thai central bank said Wednesday that headline inflation is anticipated to gradually return to its target range by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Bank of Thailand last raised its policy rate in September last year after the country's parliament in August picked real-estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin, who had promised to boost the economy by stimulus measures, as the new prime minister after nearly a decade of army-backed rule. Srettha has repeatedly called for a central-bank rate cut.

The Thai central bank raised its policy rate by a total of 2 percentage points to a 10-year high over a period of a little more than one year, partly to respond to a surge in inflation triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war and the recovery from the pandemic.

Wednesday's decision to stand pat keeps the BOT in line with many of its peers in the region, who have refrained from starting rate cuts before the Federal Reserve. Economists cite potential concern about unfavorable rate differentials pressuring currencies as a factor behind the reluctance to cut ahead of the Fed. Bank Indonesia in fact raised rates in April unexpectedly to support its currency.

Focus now turns to the upcoming Fed meeting, where the U.S. central bank is widely expected to stand pat. Markets are watching for clues as to the Fed's policy path, which will likely shift expectations for Asian central bank policy moves as well.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-24 0417ET