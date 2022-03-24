Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Thai Feb exports rise 16.2% y/y, beat forecast

03/24/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cargo ships are loaded with containers as they are docked at the port near Chao Phraya river in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose by a more than expected 16.2% in February from a year earlier on improved global demand while the Russia-Ukraine war had yet to affect trade, the commerce minister said on Thursday.

That compares with a forecast for a rise of 10.2% in February in a Reuters poll and after January's 8% increase. Imports increased 16.8% year-on-year in February, with a trade surplus of $123 million in the month.

The effects of the war should be reflected in trade from March, which warranted close monitoring, Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

While the conflict would affect logistics routes and oil prices, it was an opportunity for several countries including Thailand to enter markets that Russia and Ukraine exported to, he said.

Poj Aramwattananont, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said while Thailand's trade with Russia was small, uncertainty and confusion over the conflict would further drive up the costs of transportation and capital goods which could affect export manufacturing.

In the first two months of 2022, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, rose 12.2% from a year earlier, already exceeding the ministry's forecast for a rise of 3% to 4% in shipments for the whole year, Jurin said.

Imports in January-February increased 18.7% from a year earlier, with a trade deficit of $2.4 billion over the period.

For the year, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a news conference he expected exports to rise by 5% to 10%.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty and Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.03% 121.64 Delayed Quote.46.98%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.27% 95.5 Delayed Quote.41.44%
WTI -0.16% 114.47 Delayed Quote.48.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aMARKETMIND : A month of war
RE
04:03aDaimler Truck sees little impact from Ukraine, pandemic in 2022
RE
04:02aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
RE
04:02aUK's Johnson says pressure could be applied to Putin's gold reserves
RE
04:00aCandriam says exposure to russia is 0.002% of total aum, will re…
RE
04:00aCandriam says has excluded russian sovereign debt from sustainab…
RE
04:00aEuropean investment manager candriam says halted all russian inv…
RE
04:00aCandriam says assets under management rose 13% in 2021 to 158 bl…
RE
04:00aAsset manager Candriam stopped Russia investments end-Jan
RE
03:59aLondon Shares Seen Edging Higher; Asia, US Fall
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Rouble recovers further, jittery stock trading resumes after month-long..
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4Clients plead with top custodian banks to stay in Russia
5Asian shares struggle, oil edges lower as Ukraine worries linger

HOT NEWS